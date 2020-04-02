e-paper
Life in times of lockdown: Can't purchase veggies, thanks to inflated prices, says maid

Life in times of lockdown: Can’t purchase veggies, thanks to inflated prices, says maid

The 32-year-old is worried about paying her bills

cities Updated: Apr 02, 2020 00:54 IST
Harvinder Kaur
Harvinder Kaur
Hindustan Times/ Ludhiana
The advent of a new month has brought fresh troubles for 32-year-old Sangeeta, who works as a house maid. She is, however, currently without work due to nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Stuck at home, she spends her days watching television and playing carom with her husband Babu Ram, a gardener, and her two kids –Anushka, 10, and Abhay, 12, in their one-room rented accommodation in New Janta Nagar.

She is worried sick about making her room rent, which is due this week and as such Sangeeta is planning on requesting an advance payment from her employees.

“We have somehow managed to spend the first week of the lockdown by only spending on essential commodities. However, the first week on the new month will definitely be challenging as all monthly bills, including room rent, electricity, phone bills and instalments for my husband’s new bike are all due this week.”

“While work has been put on hold due to the coronavirus, bills continue to pour in. I have no other option but ask my employers to pay me in advance this month,” said Sangeeta, who earns Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 by working at three houses.

She had moved to Ludhiana with her husband, 12 years ago from Akbarpur village in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, hoping for a better life.

“I had never worked before marriage but decided to do housework to provide my kids a better and comfortable life,” said Sangeeta, whose husband has also been rendered without work due to the pandemic.

“Before the lockdown, we had purchased grocery supply for 15 days. I am only cooking pulses, kidney beans, or potatoes these days. We haven’t purchased any vegetables astheir prices have doubled,” she says.

“When we confront shopkeepers or vegetable vendors about selling items at inflated prices, they claim their supply is limited,” she said.

