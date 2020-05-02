e-paper
Lockdown workout: Ludhiana players turn to gas cylinders, bricks

Coaches have formed groups on WhatsApp for posting daily workout plan for players so that they remain physically fit during the lockdown

cities Updated: May 02, 2020 22:38 IST
Amarpal Singh
Amarpal Singh
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Judoka player Priya using bricks to workout at home in Ludhiana.
Judoka player Priya using bricks to workout at home in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
         

Making optimum use of empty gas cylinders, tyre tubes, buckets filled with water and bricks, city athletes are doing everything they can to stay fit at home amid the lockdown.

Coaches have formed groups on WhatsApp where they post daily workout plan for players.

Praveen Thakur, a judo coach, said, “There are around 40 players in my group and I guide them daily about how to make right use of limited sources available at home. This is not only helping in maintaining physical fitness of the players, but also developing a creative mindset for solutions to do exercise at home.”

Judoka player Aryaan , Khelo India gold medallist , using a gas cylinder to improve his physical fitness in Ludhiana.
Judoka player Aryaan , Khelo India gold medallist , using a gas cylinder to improve his physical fitness in Ludhiana. ( HT Photo )

“Players respond with their workout videos and me and another coach, Navdeep Jindal, guide them accordingly to ensure they exercise correctly,” Praveen said.

Commonwealth championship gold medallist Prince Kumar shared a video of him using a cycle tube for shoulder and upper back exercise. Similarly, judoka Priya ,who represented India in the World University Games 2019 Summer Universiade, uses eight bricks on her thighs.

Athletics coach Sanjeev Sharma is giving meditation sessions to the players. He said while creating a workout schedule for the players, he keeps in mind to add some mobility and stretching exercises along with some lightweight exercises.

Judoka player Prince Kumar
Judoka player Prince Kumar ( HT Photo )

Sharma said by staying indoors for long, players can be affected by depression, anxiety, etc. “Therefore, along with exercise, I also keep posting motivational videos and messages in the group. I give them different examples of sportspersons, who had been advised bed rest due to illness, like Yuvraj Singh, but they made a comeback by working hard. Such examples motivate players,” he shared.

Meanwhile, sports experts suggested that the administration should allow players to go to the stadium for daily workouts.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, and Jagroop Singh Jarkhar from the Jarkhar Hockey Academy said sitting home for a long time will adversely affect players’ health and future performances. “There should be some relaxation for players. They should be allowed to run on roads in the morning hours or should be allowed to come to the stadium. We will ensure that players do exercise by taking all precautions,” they said.

