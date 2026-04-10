Vrindavan tragedy: 10 dead, several missing after tourist boat capsizes in Yamuna

AGRA A boat ferrying tourists from Ludhiana (Punjab) capsized in the Yamuna in Vrindavan on Friday afternoon, leaving at least 10 people dead and several others missing. The accident occurred near KC Ghat when the boat with over two dozen tourists moved into deeper waters and hit a floating pontoon, officials said.

Rescue operation at KC Ghat in Vrindavan on Friday. (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Authorities noted that a pontoon bridge had recently been dismantled in the area due to rising water levels, leaving some pontoon drums in the river, one of which the boat is believed to have collided with.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to ensure the best of treatment to those rescued and expedite relief and rescue operations. He instructed that appropriate compensation be provided to the families of the deceased as per established norms.

In his message on social media platform X, he wrote: “The loss of lives in the accident is deeply painful. I pray to Lord Ram for peace to the departed souls, strength to the grieving families to bear this loss, and a speedy recovery for the injured.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Confirming the fatalities, DIG (Agra range) Shailesh Pandey informed that the tragedy took place near KC Ghat of Vrindavan around 3pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Confirming the fatalities, DIG (Agra range) Shailesh Pandey informed that the tragedy took place near KC Ghat of Vrindavan around 3pm. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “A group of nearly 30 tourists from Ludhiana had hired two boats at KC Ghat. Prima facie, it appears that one of them lost balance after colliding with a pontoon on the river. However, the exact reason will be ascertained after proper investigation,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A group of nearly 30 tourists from Ludhiana had hired two boats at KC Ghat. Prima facie, it appears that one of them lost balance after colliding with a pontoon on the river. However, the exact reason will be ascertained after proper investigation,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rescue operations began just after the tragedy, and more than 15 people were rescued. But 10 people drowned to death. NDRF and SDRF teams were called in and assistance was sought from the army station in Mathura to aid the rescue operation, added the DIG. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rescue operations began just after the tragedy, and more than 15 people were rescued. But 10 people drowned to death. NDRF and SDRF teams were called in and assistance was sought from the army station in Mathura to aid the rescue operation, added the DIG. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We have deployed divers. They are part of 100-men strong team deployed for rescue. Teams from fire, police departments and administration are on the spot with boats to search those reported missing,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have deployed divers. They are part of 100-men strong team deployed for rescue. Teams from fire, police departments and administration are on the spot with boats to search those reported missing,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

District magistrate (Mathura) Chandra Prakash Singh was at the ghat, supervising the rescue operation and informed that those rescued had been sent to Ram Krishna Mission Hospital in Vrindavan while other hospitals were placed on alert.

vrindavan See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON