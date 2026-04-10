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Vrindavan tragedy: 10 dead, several missing after tourist boat capsizes in Yamuna

Chief minister conveys condolences to bereaved families, directs officials to ensure best of treatment to those rescued and expedite relief & rescue operations

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 09:00 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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AGRA A boat ferrying tourists from Ludhiana (Punjab) capsized in the Yamuna in Vrindavan on Friday afternoon, leaving at least 10 people dead and several others missing. The accident occurred near KC Ghat when the boat with over two dozen tourists moved into deeper waters and hit a floating pontoon, officials said.

Rescue operation at KC Ghat in Vrindavan on Friday. (Sourced)

Authorities noted that a pontoon bridge had recently been dismantled in the area due to rising water levels, leaving some pontoon drums in the river, one of which the boat is believed to have collided with.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to ensure the best of treatment to those rescued and expedite relief and rescue operations. He instructed that appropriate compensation be provided to the families of the deceased as per established norms.

In his message on social media platform X, he wrote: “The loss of lives in the accident is deeply painful. I pray to Lord Ram for peace to the departed souls, strength to the grieving families to bear this loss, and a speedy recovery for the injured.”

District magistrate (Mathura) Chandra Prakash Singh was at the ghat, supervising the rescue operation and informed that those rescued had been sent to Ram Krishna Mission Hospital in Vrindavan while other hospitals were placed on alert.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Vrindavan tragedy: 10 dead, several missing after tourist boat capsizes in Yamuna
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Vrindavan tragedy: 10 dead, several missing after tourist boat capsizes in Yamuna
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