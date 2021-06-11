10 IPS officers reshuffled, Vaibhav Krishna gets first posting after 18 months

The state government on Thursday gave new postings to as many as 10 IPS officers including six officials who were kept on waiting for a long time, said senior state government officials.

They said the list included the name of 2010 batch IPS officer Vaibhav Krishna who was suspended on January 10, 2020, while remaining posted as SSP Gautam Buddha Nagar after his video chat with a woman had gone viral on social media. They said Krishna’s suspension was revoked in March 2021 and he was kept on waiting since then.

Krishna has been posted as superintendent of police (SP) of training and security headquarters, Lucknow.

Besides, director general (DG) rank IPS officer Vishwajeet Mahapatra, who was also on the waiting list for a few months, has been made the new DG of civil defence. Additional DG rank officer Satish Chandra Mathur, who was also in waiting, has been posted as ADG of rules and manuals. Another ADG rank officer N Ravinder has been given the new posting as ADG Vigilance.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officer Dharmendra Yadav, who was on the waiting list since November 2020, has been made the DIG of traffic directorate and another DIG rank officer Sunil Kumar Gupta has been shifted as DIG of the security wing.

The 2008 batch IPS officer Alankrita Singh, who was in waiting after returning from central deputation, has been made SP women security at DGP headquarters in Lucknow, 2011 batch officer Mohd Imran has been made SP railways Jhansi, Sunil Singh has been made commandant of 10th PAC battalion in Barabanki and Akhilesh Chaurasiya, who was also on waiting after returning from central deputation in March recently, has been made commandant of 11th PAC battalion in Sitapur.