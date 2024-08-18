10 killed, 27 injured as bus collides with van in U.P.’s Bulandshahr

Ten labourers were killed and 27 others, including women and children of their families, suffered injuries after a pick-up van collided head-on with a bus coming from the opposite direction in Salempur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place in Salempur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. (For Representation)

Confirming it, Bulandshahr SSP Shlok Kumar said the injured had been admitted to hospitals of Bulandshahr, Meerut and Aligarh and condition of one of the injured was stated to be serious. The labourers were on way back to their native village in Aligarh to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan when the tragedy occurred.

Four people boarded the vehicle from Dadri and a bus coming from opposite side collided with their vehicle on Bulandshahr-Dibai road under Salempur police station. The impact of the collision was so intense that the vehicle in which the labourers were travelling overturned and fell into a roadside ditch.

Villagers rushed to the spot and also informed police about the accident. Police and locals began rescue work and pulled out the trapped labourers and their kin. The SSP and other officials were camping at the site to monitor the rescue work.