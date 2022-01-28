100 per cent placement for IIT-Kanpur’s MBA students

The MBA programme under the industrial and management engineering (IME) department of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IIT-K) recorded 100% placement for the outgoing batch of 2020-22 in the first phase of placement held in December last year.

Fifty-five MBA students received a total of 61 offers from 35 visiting companies along with 11 pre-placement offers/interviews (PPOs/PPIs). It has broken all previous records set by the MBA programme of the prestigious institute.

Congratulating the faculty and MBA students on the achievement, director, IIT Kanpur, prof Abhay Karandikar said, “Our 2021 placement phase I had been very uplifting for the institute across sectors as we saw trust of recruiters pouring in terms of the exponential numbers we recorded. With the MBA programme scoring a century, it just adds a feather to the cap. I congratulate the whole coordinating team along with the students and faculties for their relentless efforts in making this possible.”

MBA packages at IIT Kanpur traditionally had some of the highest multiples in terms of fee to CTC ratio and this year the programme outdid itself and recorded a 1:9 average fees to CTC ratio—the highest in the country. In spite of the pandemic, the MBA programme also recorded a year-over-year (YoY) average CTC growth of 22.54%, breaking all their previous records.

The MBA programme had recruiters from various sectors with 37% of the batch getting placed in the analytics domain, 24% in IT/consulting, 20% in marketing, 11% in finance and 8% in operations. IIT Kanpur’s MBA programme was ranked 16th in management category of the NIRF India rankings 2021.