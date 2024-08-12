Chief minister Yogi Adityanath warned police officers deployed in districts ‘underperforming’ in disposal of criminal cases to either better their performance or face action, stated a press release issued by the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday. It further stated that the CM reprimanded several officers for negligence in resolving cases involving crimes against women and girls. 100% resolution rate a must, laxity won’t be tolerated: CM to cops

The statement read that although Uttar Pradesh led in resolving cases of atrocities against women and girls, the performance of some districts in this regard still needed to catch up to meet the chief minister’s vision of a 100% resolution rate of criminal cases. The rate, at present, hovered between 80% and 90% in certain districts, it added.

It stated that the CM recently chaired a high-level review meeting on law and order, where officials presented a report based on the data from the home department’s Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offenses (ITSSO) portal collected between April 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024. The report revealed that the state ranked in resolving crimes against women and girls, with a disposal rate of 98.70 percent. Among the union territories, Ladakh ranked first, followed by Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

However, the report also highlighted that some officials in some districts were not taking crime resolution seriously, with negligence apparent in certain areas.

In response, CM Yogi has expressed his dissatisfaction and issued a one-month ultimatum to such officers, among whom are SPs, SSPs and police commissioners, asking them to improve their performance. He also instructed senior home and police department officials to submit a report on negligent officers after one month. “If the work of lax officials does not improve, disciplinary action may be taken. The current disposal rates in these districts range between 80 and 90 percent. In comparison, CM Yogi insists on a 100 per cent resolution rate in cases of crimes against women and girls, emphasizing that any negligence in such issues is unacceptable,” the statement said.

According to the ITSSO portal, the compliance rates in several districts were notably low: the Prayagraj commissionerate has a compliance rate of 80.48%, Pratapgarh 84.31%, Kanpur Dehat 85.37%, and Chitrakoot at 86.27%.

In Bareilly, 2,997 FIRs related to crimes against women were registered in the said period, with final reports pending in eight cases, a ratio of 0.27 percent. In Aligarh, 1,910 FIRs were registered against such crimes, with six pending cases, a ratio of 0.31 percent. Sultanpur registered 952 FIRs, with three cases pending, a ratio of 0.32 percent, and Fatehgarh registered 767 FIRs, with two cases pending, a ratio of 0.26 percent.

During the meeting, officials reported that 1,142 FIRs against crimes against women were registered in Amroha, with final reports submitted in 1,117 of them, resulting in a disposal rate of 97.81 percent. In Barabanki, 1,580 FIRs were registered, with final reports submitted in 1,549 cases, achieving a disposal rate of 98.04 percent.

The Lucknow commissionerate recorded 2,686 such FIRs, with final reports filed in 2,636 of them, reflecting a disposal rate of 98.13 percent. Similarly, Pratapgarh registered 1,246 FIRs, with final reports submitted in 1,223 cases, resulting in a disposal rate of 98.15 percent. Bareilly registered 2,997 FIRs, with final reports submitted in 2,942 cases, achieving a disposal rate of 98.16 percent.