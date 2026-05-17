: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state government is moving ahead with the recruitment process for 20,000 new teachers and instructors to further strengthen the transformation journey of the Basic Education Council.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

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He announced that 10,000 teachers of basic shiksha parishad will be appointed through the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) for urban areas, and an additional number of contractual (part time) instructors will be appointed in upper primary schools.

The chief minister made the announcement at Lok Bhavan during the ‘Instructor felicitation ceremony and cheque distribution programme’ organised by the department of basic education. This event marked the enhancement of the honorarium for 24,717 part-time instructors—raised from ₹9,000 to ₹17,000 per month effective April 1, 2026—under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (Comprehensive Education Campaign) for the academic session 2026-27. On this occasion, 14 selected instructors were honored with the distribution of symbolic cheques.

He said that a requisition for 10,000 new teachers has already been submitted, while new instructors will be appointed in upper primary schools, thereby improving the student-teacher ratio.

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{{^usCountry}} “It is commendable that the instructors never resorted to protest, force, or violence to press their demands; consequently, the government, too, felt absolutely no hesitation in acceding to them. It was for this very reason that we announced that, in addition to immediately providing the sum of ₹17,000, we would extend a health insurance cover worth ₹500,000—thereby providing cashless healthcare facilities to the instructors and their families.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is commendable that the instructors never resorted to protest, force, or violence to press their demands; consequently, the government, too, felt absolutely no hesitation in acceding to them. It was for this very reason that we announced that, in addition to immediately providing the sum of ₹17,000, we would extend a health insurance cover worth ₹500,000—thereby providing cashless healthcare facilities to the instructors and their families.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Taking a potshot on the previous government, he said, “When the political leadership itself is corrupt, plagued by indecision, and utterly directionless, the blame for its own failures should not be thrust upon teachers, instructors, or the staff—yet, that is precisely what used to happen. This occurred when the basic education sector was in a barren state—teetering on the very brink of collapse.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking a potshot on the previous government, he said, “When the political leadership itself is corrupt, plagued by indecision, and utterly directionless, the blame for its own failures should not be thrust upon teachers, instructors, or the staff—yet, that is precisely what used to happen. This occurred when the basic education sector was in a barren state—teetering on the very brink of collapse.” {{/usCountry}}

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“In 2017, I received numerous proposals—many of which had been pending for some time—recommending the termination of instructors’ services on the grounds that student enrollment had dropped below the threshold of 100. The government possessed no coherent policy; neither was its intent sincere, nor did it have any concrete strategy in place. Under such circumstances, how could the basic education sector possibly be revitalised?”

The chief minister noted that when his government assumed office in 2017, the condition of the Basic Education Council was extremely dire. Due to ‘Operation Kayakalp’ (Revitalization Drive), basic amenities are now available in 96% of basic schools, and the overall condition of these institutions witnessed a comprehensive improvement. He stated that the dropout rate, which previously stood at 17-18%, has now dropped to approximately 3%, and the government aims to bring it down to zero.

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‘Identify children’s hidden talents’

The chief minister remarked that every child is born with a unique talent—some excel in sports, others in the arts, and still others in science. It is the responsibility of teachers and instructors to identify these hidden talents in children and provide them with opportunities to grow and excel. He emphasized that children need not be stifled, but rather inspired and guided in the right direction. Self-discipline, punctuality, hygiene, and moral values constitute integral components of the educational system.

The chief minister appealed to the media, requesting that if children are observed engaging in Shramdaan (voluntary labour), such instances should not be portrayed in a negative light. He asserted that children should not be raised as delicate or fragile individuals; rather, it is essential to nurture them into strong, disciplined, and self-reliant citizens. He directed the Basic Education Council that, instead of being penalized, teachers who are actively fostering a sense of discipline and hygiene among students should be honoured.

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A ‘Holistic Report Card’ was unveiled during the programme. Designed for students ranging from Bal Vatika (pre-primary) to Class 8, this report card facilitates a comprehensive assessment of students’ academic performance as well as various dimensions of their physical, social, emotional, cognitive, and personality development.

Addressing the gathering, basic education minister Sandeep Singh stated that this event serves as an opportunity to honour the dedication, perseverance, and invaluable contribution of thousands of “education warriors” toward nation-building.

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