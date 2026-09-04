10,700-crore proposed upgrade may redefine Lucknow airport

LUCKNOW The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport is set for a massive transformation, with its long-term expansion plan envisaging an investment of around ₹10,700 crore and capacity rising to 38 million passengers a year — nearly seven times its pre-Covid traffic.

The expansion is also aimed at turning Lucknow into a long-haul aviation and logistics hub. (Pic for representation)

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According to officials, the project was presented by Lucknow International Airport Limited (LIAL) approximately two months ago, with completion anticipated within the next 10 years. The expansion roadmap includes a new integrated terminal, runway extension, cargo and logistics hub, MRO facilities and a proposed fourth terminal. The masterplan envisages 104 aircraft stands, including facilities for passenger, cargo and general aviation operations.

The airport’s existing capacity has already come under pressure from rising traffic. Before Covid, it handled a peak 5.43 million passengers in 2019-20, while its existing T1 and T2 have capacities of 0.8 million and 3.5 million passengers annually, respectively. Its 2,744-metre runway can handle wide-body Code-E aircraft, but payload restrictions limit their operations because of runway length. The airport currently operates two passenger terminals and a single 2,744-metre runway.

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{{^usCountry}} The scale of the proposed expansion reflects Lucknow’s growing importance as an aviation gateway for Uttar Pradesh. At the heart of the expansion is the New Integrated Terminal Building (T3). The proposed terminal has a Phase-I built-up area of over 1.15 lakh square metres, with another 33,529.88 square metres planned in Phase II. The project cost is listed at ₹2,394 crore, including ₹1,786 crore for the new integrated terminal building. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scale of the proposed expansion reflects Lucknow’s growing importance as an aviation gateway for Uttar Pradesh. At the heart of the expansion is the New Integrated Terminal Building (T3). The proposed terminal has a Phase-I built-up area of over 1.15 lakh square metres, with another 33,529.88 square metres planned in Phase II. The project cost is listed at ₹2,394 crore, including ₹1,786 crore for the new integrated terminal building. {{/usCountry}}

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The new terminal is designed around faster passenger processing and greater automation. Its Phase-I plan provides 37 conventional check-in counters and 13 self-bag-drop facilities, besides 14 automated tray-return systems—nine for domestic and five for international passengers. The benefit will be quicker passenger processing, reduced queues, smoother baggage handling and greater capacity for both domestic and international operations.

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Planned biometric authentication, automated baggage handling, digital wayfinding, IoT-based passenger-flow monitoring and smart security systems are also aimed at reducing waiting time and improving operational efficiency.

The expansion is also aimed at turning Lucknow into a long-haul aviation and logistics hub. The airport plans to extend the runway to facilitate wide-body aircraft operations, while an automated cargo and logistics hub is proposed to promote international trade through the city.

According to an airport spokesperson, “The wider development plan includes relocation of the UPCAD and ATC tower, shifting AAICLAS cargo facilities, external connectivity improvements and development of MRO facilities. The airport estimates that the development at its ultimate stage could generate around 75,000 direct and indirect jobs.”

“The key takeaway is that Lucknow airport’s expansion is not merely a terminal-capacity project: the ₹10,700-crore roadmap seeks to turn the airport into a larger passenger, long-haul, cargo and aviation-services hub for Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

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