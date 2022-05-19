10-day Hunar Haat begins in Agra

Agra Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, union minister of state for law and justice Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel and Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak formally inaugurated the 41st edition of Hunar Haat, an effective campaign of “Acclamation to Art” and “Splendour to Skill”, at Shilpgram here on Thursday.

More than 800 artisans and craftsmen from 32 states and union territories are participating in this 12-day “Hunar Haat”, which will conclude on May 29.

Earlier, after visiting the stalls ahead of the formal inauguration, Naqvi said on Wednesday that while on the one hand, “Hunar Haat” had become a “credible and consummate” platform to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for “Vocal for Local” and “Self-reliant India”, on the other it had been playing a pivotal role in “preservation, protection and promotion” of the centuries-old rich legacy of art and craft of the country.

“Removing the barriers of caste, community, region and religion, “Hunar Haat” has given employment and self-employment opportunities to about 10.5 lakh artisans and craftsmen from all sections of the society in the past 6 years. More than 50 per cent beneficiaries are women artisans from all sections,” said the minister.

“Hunar Haat” is also available at virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) portal of Commerce Ministry, Government of India. People of the country and abroad can buy “Hunar Haat” products online also. Artisans and craftsmen are receiving online orders on a large scale,” said Naqvi.