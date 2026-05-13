11 killed as strong storm, rains lash UP's Bhadohi, Budaun districts

Eleven people were killed on Wednesday after a powerful storm accompanied by heavy rains caused widespread damage in Bhadohi and Budaun districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The official said restoration and rescue operations faced difficulties because mobile networks were disrupted due to the storm.(PTI/ Representational)

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In Bhadohi, Additional District Magistrate Kunwar Virendra Kumar Maurya said reports were coming from several areas about uprooted trees, electricity poles and damaged houses.

He said restoration and rescue operations faced difficulties because mobile networks were disrupted due to the storm.

Maurya said sub-divisional magistrates, tehsildars, other district officials and police were inspecting and carrying out relief work across all three tehsils of the district.

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"So far, we have received information on six deaths, but the number may rise," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The official said the exact number of casualties and injured persons would become clear only after receiving detailed reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official said the exact number of casualties and injured persons would become clear only after receiving detailed reports. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In Budaun, five persons, including two minor girls, were killed and as many were injured in separate incidents caused by a severe dust storm and rain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Budaun, five persons, including two minor girls, were killed and as many were injured in separate incidents caused by a severe dust storm and rain. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Siddhpur Kaitholi village under Bisoli police station limits, two girls Mausami and Rajni died after a mud wall of a hut collapsed on them during the storm, police sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Siddhpur Kaitholi village under Bisoli police station limits, two girls Mausami and Rajni died after a mud wall of a hut collapsed on them during the storm, police sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The girls, along with two women identified as Kallo and Neha, had taken shelter in the hut after strong winds began. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The girls, along with two women identified as Kallo and Neha, had taken shelter in the hut after strong winds began. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The wall collapsed in the storm, leaving all the four trapped under the debris. While the two girls died on the spot, the women sustained serious injuries, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The wall collapsed in the storm, leaving all the four trapped under the debris. While the two girls died on the spot, the women sustained serious injuries, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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In another incident in Tark Paroli village under Faizganj Behta police station area, a woman identified as Laxmi died after a tree fell on a tubewell room where several people had taken shelter from the storm.

The roof of the structure collapsed, injuring three others, including a woman named Geeta, whose condition is stated to be critical.

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In a separate accident near Bilsi Road in Bisoli area, truck driver Yogesh died after a eucalyptus tree uprooted and fell on his vehicle, police said.

Another youth, Anshul Sharma , a resident of Sahukara locality in Bisoli, succumbed to injuries after a tree fell on him during the storm when he was on his way to deliver food to his father, they said.

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Additional Superintendent of Police Hridesh Kumar Kataria said five people have died in storm-related incidents in Bisoli and Faizganj Behta police station areas, while around five others were injured.

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