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11 killed as strong storm, rains lash UP's Bhadohi, Budaun districts

In Bhadohi, the Additional District Magistrate said reports were coming from several areas about uprooted trees, electricity poles and damaged houses.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 09:29 pm IST
PTI |
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Eleven people were killed on Wednesday after a powerful storm accompanied by heavy rains caused widespread damage in Bhadohi and Budaun districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The official said restoration and rescue operations faced difficulties because mobile networks were disrupted due to the storm.(PTI/ Representational)

In Bhadohi, Additional District Magistrate Kunwar Virendra Kumar Maurya said reports were coming from several areas about uprooted trees, electricity poles and damaged houses.

He said restoration and rescue operations faced difficulties because mobile networks were disrupted due to the storm.

Maurya said sub-divisional magistrates, tehsildars, other district officials and police were inspecting and carrying out relief work across all three tehsils of the district.

Also Read | Delhi battered by thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds, brings respite amid scorching heat

"So far, we have received information on six deaths, but the number may rise," he said.

In another incident in Tark Paroli village under Faizganj Behta police station area, a woman identified as Laxmi died after a tree fell on a tubewell room where several people had taken shelter from the storm.

The roof of the structure collapsed, injuring three others, including a woman named Geeta, whose condition is stated to be critical.

Also Read | Mission Mausam: AI-powered, hi-res rain forecast system for UP launched

In a separate accident near Bilsi Road in Bisoli area, truck driver Yogesh died after a eucalyptus tree uprooted and fell on his vehicle, police said.

Another youth, Anshul Sharma , a resident of Sahukara locality in Bisoli, succumbed to injuries after a tree fell on him during the storm when he was on his way to deliver food to his father, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Hridesh Kumar Kataria said five people have died in storm-related incidents in Bisoli and Faizganj Behta police station areas, while around five others were injured.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / 11 killed as strong storm, rains lash UP's Bhadohi, Budaun districts
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 11 killed as strong storm, rains lash UP's Bhadohi, Budaun districts
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