11 quintals of adulterated tea seized in Lko, one held

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 14, 2025 09:50 PM IST

The STF recovered 11,209 kg of adulterated tea worth approximately ₹30 lakh, along with 30 kg of colourant, six packets of ochre (hard stone powder), four electronic weighing scales, four packing machines, a gas stove, and a gas cylinder.

Uttar Pradesh’s Special Task Force (STF) raided an illegal factory in Madiyaon on Tuesday, seizing over 11 quintals of adulterated tea leaves mixed with harmful chemicals. The operation led to the arrest of Mohammad Arif, a resident of Sitapur currently living in Krishnalok Colony, Faizullaganj.

The operation led to the arrest of Mohammad Arif, a resident of Sitapur currently living in Krishnalok Colony, Faizullaganj. (Sourced)
STF officials stated that intelligence reports had revealed the production and sale of fake tea in Lucknow and nearby districts. Acting on a tip-off, the team raided the factory and uncovered a well-organised operation.

During interrogation, Arif confessed that the gang sourced raw tea leaves from Assam, mixed them with chemicals, and packed them under various brands for distribution in districts such as Barabanki, Sitapur, and Shahjahanpur.

A case under relevant sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

