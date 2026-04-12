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11-lakh cyber fraud: FIR against bank staff after court order in Lucknow

The victim, Kumar Vikram, alleged that ₹11.05 lakh was siphoned off from his bank account through multiple transactions in June 2024. He said that despite promptly informing the bank, no immediate action was taken, forcing him to move court.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 08:31 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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A Lucknow resident lost over 11 lakh in an alleged cyber fraud after a single SMS alert exposed unauthorised transactions, triggering a legal battle that has now led to the registration of an FIR.

The FIR under Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2008, was registered at the Jankipuram police station. (For representation)

The victim, Kumar Vikram, alleged that 11.05 lakh was siphoned off from his bank account through multiple transactions in June 2024. He said that despite promptly informing the bank, no immediate action was taken, forcing him to move court.

On the directions of the court, an FIR under Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2008, was registered at the Jankipuram police station on Saturday (April 11), naming the manager and other employees of a private bank’s Jankipuram branch, along with unidentified persons.

According to the FIR, the fraud came to light on June 20, 2024, when Vikram received an SMS at 2:18 pm alerting him to a 5 lakh transfer he had not authorised.

“On contacting customer care, Vikram found that transactions of 3.50 lakh, 1.50 lakh and 5,000 had already been carried out a day earlier. Further debits of 5 lakh and 6 lakh were made the same day, taking the total to 11.05 lakh,” Jankipuram station house officer (SHO) Vinod Kr Tiwari quoted the complainant as alleging in the FIR.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / 11-lakh cyber fraud: FIR against bank staff after court order in Lucknow
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 11-lakh cyber fraud: FIR against bank staff after court order in Lucknow
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