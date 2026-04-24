11-year-old beaten to death at Lucknow gurukul; operator, associate arrested

The operator of a Lucknow gurukul was arrested on Thursday for allegedly beating an 11-year-old boy to death over three days — stripping him, forcing him to stand barefoot in the afternoon sun, denying him food, and assaulting him on the final night until he lost consciousness and did not recover, police said.

Police said the accused admitted to the assault during interrogation. (For representation)

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Saurabh Mishra, 27, who ran the Ramanuj Bhagwat Ved Vidyapeeth Gurukul in the Alamnagar area under the alias Kanhaiya, was arrested in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, and brought to Kanpur. He was remanded to jail along with his girlfriend, Harshita Soni, 23, who is accused of helping him destroy evidence. Police said they recovered smashed CCTV cameras, a DVR and the stick allegedly used in the assault.

Police said Mishra admitted to the assault during interrogation. The victim, Divyansh, from Gauriya village in Kanpur’s Maharajpur area, had been enrolled on April 15 by his father, Narendra Tripathi, who had been told the gurukul offered free Vedic education. The boy had been at the institution for seven days when he died.

Investigators said the abuse began because Divyansh would sing, dance and talk during class, which, Mishra told police, other children began to imitate. For three consecutive days, the boy was allegedly made to stand naked on the rooftop, barefoot in the afternoon heat. If he moved towards the shade, he was beaten. While other children were given food, Divyansh was allegedly denied meals.

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{{^usCountry}} On the final night, Mishra allegedly told police he continued to beat the boy for hours. “I hit him with slaps, kicks, a stick and a belt. I dragged him and threw him against the wall. He lost consciousness,” he is quoted as saying. By morning, the boy was dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the final night, Mishra allegedly told police he continued to beat the boy for hours. “I hit him with slaps, kicks, a stick and a belt. I dragged him and threw him against the wall. He lost consciousness,” he is quoted as saying. By morning, the boy was dead. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When asked why he resorted to such violence, Mishra reportedly said he had been beaten severely by his own father as a child and could not control himself when children did not listen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked why he resorted to such violence, Mishra reportedly said he had been beaten severely by his own father as a child and could not control himself when children did not listen. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said Mishra then called Soni, who came to the gurukul and sent the other children home. The two allegedly smashed CCTV cameras and the DVR to destroy evidence, booked a car and drove the body from Lucknow to Kanpur. The body was left outside the family’s house, after which they fled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Mishra then called Soni, who came to the gurukul and sent the other children home. The two allegedly smashed CCTV cameras and the DVR to destroy evidence, booked a car and drove the body from Lucknow to Kanpur. The body was left outside the family’s house, after which they fled. {{/usCountry}}

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The family had spoken to Divyansh on Wednesday evening when he called his sister. The next morning, they were informed of his death. When the body arrived, relatives counted 40 to 45 serious injury marks and alleged that his hands and legs bore signs consistent with being tied.

Additional DCP Anjali Vishwakarma said CCTV footage recovered from the gurukul showed three days of continuous assault, with the boy being beaten, made to stand in the sun for hours and denied food while others ate.

DCP (East, Kanpur) Satyajit Gupta said Mishra has admitted to the assault, while his associate attempted to destroy evidence. “Both were arrested on Thursday and an FIR has been registered under relevant sections. All aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated,” he said.

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Police also found that the gurukul was operating from a rented house in Lucknow with only eight to nine students enrolled. Officials are now probing whether other children at the facility were also subjected to abuse.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana visited the victim’s village in Kanpur and met the grieving family, describing the killing as “heinous”.

Mishra had initially told the family that the boy had fallen down the stairs.

He showed no visible remorse when questioned by reporters, saying the full CCTV footage would vindicate him and that his lawyer would present the facts. He was later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

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