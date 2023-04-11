11-year-old boy stepped out, killed by street dogs in UP’s Gorakhpur

GORAKHPUR: An 11-year-old boy who stepped out on Monday evening was found dead on Tuesday morning by morning walkers in Nehru Nagar area of Maharajganj town. Police said the boy was presumed to have been killed by stray dogs in view of the nature of the injuries on his body.

Police said the boy’s face and right arm had been bitten off (File Photo/Representative Image)

“The heart-wrenching incident took place late on Monday night when the boy stepped out of the house alone,” said Ravi Rai, the Kotwali police station in-charge of Maharajganj. Rai said the boy appeared to have put up a fight against the dogs. His face and right arm were bitten off.

The body has been sent for autopsy and the police have launched a probe into the case.

As the news of his death spread, people expressed anger at the administration for failure to check the menace.

Police said the boy, who had mental illnesses, at times stepped out without informing anyone. On Monday evening, when he did not come back home, his parents started looking for him and then informed the police.

