1236 sick, elderly prisoners set free in past 11 months in Uttar Pradesh

As many as 1236 convicted prisoners, who were poor, old and suffering for serious illnesses but had good behaviour were released from different jails of Uttar Pradesh before time between January 1, 2022 and 31 January 2023, under different prisoners’ welfare and reform schemes, said the spokesman for U.P. prison administration and reform services here on Saturday.

Spokesman Santosh Kumar said at least 196 prisoners, who were sentenced imprisonment up to 10 years, were released before time under ‘Amrit Mahotsava’ scheme. He said the ‘Amrit Mahotsava’ scheme is for those prisoners who have been sentenced fixed term and have served at least their half term as well as their behaviour has been up to the mark according to the jail manual.

He said there is a provision to release such prisoners on August 15 2022, January 26, 2023 and August 15, 2023 during the ‘Amrit Mahotsava’. Besides, 1040 prisoners, who were awarded life term, were released during the same period. Of them, 26 prisoners were released on ‘Form A’, one prisoner was released on nominal roll while 37 were released on mercy petitions as well as 976 were released under state permanent release policy.

Under ‘Form A’, the prisoners awarded life team and have completed at least 14 years of term and fall under criteria of old, suffering from illness and have good behaviour, are released. The old and seriously ill prisoners are released on nominal roll scheme while prisoners having good behaviour and have completed their at least 14 years of term could be released under state permanent release policy.

Besides, as many as 981 prisoners lodged in U.P. jails are likely to be benefited after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the recent Union Budget to provide financial support to people who are unable to afford prison penalties and bail amounts.

“As many as 810 prisoners lodged in U.P. jails are waiting to get bail. They are behind bars because they didn’t find a person who can take bail guarantee. Besides, there are 171 prisoners who do not have money to pay bail amount and are in prison even after completion of punishment period,” said Anand Kumar, DG, UP Prison Administration and Reform Services.

