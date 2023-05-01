Girl dead, 4 students hurt as teen learning to drive hits rickshaw in Kanpur

KANPUR A 12-year-old girl was killed and four others injured when a 15-year-old boy, learning to drive a car, rammed his vehicle into an e-rickshaw ferrying school children near Dolphin crossing in Kanpur’s Vishnupuri locality on Monday morning, said police.

The driver was caught by locals, but the teenager, son of his employer, managed to flee from the spot. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased was a student of Class 6 in a private school. A 40-year-old man, Bhairav Jha, who was teaching the boy how to drive, was taken into custody, an official said. According to the police, the car was being driven by the minor who apparently lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the e-rickshaw.

The teenager managed to escape, but Jha, who is the family’s driver, was nabbed by passers-by and handed over to the police, said deputy commissioner of police (Central) Pramod Kumar.

E-rickshaw driver, Amit, had picked up students from Makrikhera area in Kalyanpur to drop them to school near Vishnupuri locality. The vehicle was hit by a red coloured car.

All children fell on to the ground due to the impact of the accident, an eyewitness told police. The injured children were rushed to a private hospital, where the Class 6 girl was declared dead by doctors. Four other children were treated for their injuries and discharged later in the noon, said Mohammad Ajmal Khan, ACP (Colonelgunj). An FIR was being lodged on the complaint of the girl’s father, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}