Minor girl murdered, body thrown in pond

PRAYAGRAJ: A 12-year-old girl was murdered and her body was thrown in a pond , in a village under Khiri police station here on Monday night. The girl’s elder sister launched a search for her when she was found missing from home on Tuesday morning. Later, her body was recovered from the pond with injury marks.

The girl’s elder sister launched a search for her when she was found missing from home on Tuesday morning. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The body had been sent for autopsy and an FIR had been registered against unidentified assailants on the complaint of the girl’s kin, police said.

SHO of Khiri police station Virendra Kumar said half a dozen suspects had been rounded up for questioning.

Ram Niranjan and his wife of Kaithwal village died around 10 years back, leaving behind two daughters Sonu and Monu. The duo lives in their ancestral house with other members of the family. Two days back, the sisters returned from their maternal grandparents’ home in Bashat village.

On Monday night, Sonu (17) and Monu (12) were asleep in the same room.

Early on Tuesday morning, Sonu found her sister missing and raised an alarm. A few hours later, Monu’s body was found lying near the pond with injury marks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Locals informed police that Monu’s uncles Ramsajivan and Lavkush lived in the same house with their families. Sonu and Monu had a share in the ancestral property and their grandfather had recently deposited cash worth over ₹2 lakh in their bank account.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON