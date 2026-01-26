1,300 cops, 3 PAC companies deployed for R-Day celeb in Lucknow

Lucknow Police Commissionerate has put in place extensive and multi-layered security arrangements to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the Republic Day celebrations on Monday. Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow decked up in the colours of the National Flag on Republic Day’s eve (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“A comprehensive security plan has been implemented along the parade route and around key locations, with deployment of ATS, PAC, district police and specialised units. The entire area will be kept under round-the-clock surveillance through CCTV cameras and drones,” said Bablu Kumar, JCP (Law and Order).

“As part of field deployment, over 1,300 police personnel, three PAC companies and two ATS teams have been pressed into service. This includes senior officers, inspectors, sub-inspectors, constables, home guards, quick response teams and anti-mine units,” the JCP added.

For security purposes, areas around the Vidhan Bhavan and the parade route have been divided into three zones and nine sectors. Rooftop surveillance has been deployed on high-rise buildings and sensitive locations. Intensive checking with bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs is being carried out at Charbagh railway station, Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, bus terminals and major malls.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed during the parade, with heavy vehicles barred from routes leading to Hazratganj, Vidhan Sabha and Charbagh. A detailed diversion plan has been issued by the traffic police.

“Special focus has also been placed on women’s safety, with anti-romeo squads deployed in markets, parks and malls. Social media platforms will be monitored round-the-clock to curb rumours or objectionable content,” the JCP added.