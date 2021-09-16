14 killed, several injured in rain related incidents across UP

LUCKNOW/ PRAYAGRAJ/ VARANASI At least 14 people, including three children, were killed and several injured in separate rain related incidents across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, state relief department officials confirmed.

“Several incidents of kuccha houses caving in due to heavy showers have been reported across the state since Wednesday night. Around 14 deaths were reported in these incidents till Thursday evening, as per information provided by the respective districts magistrates. The information is being compiled and districts officials have been directed to ensure proper medical treatment to the injured and monetary relief to the kin of the deceased,” said Ranvir Prasad, relief commissioner of UP.

Seven deaths were reported from Prayagraj and Pratapgarh districts. A woman identified as Anita, 55, died when a mud wall caved in and fell on her in Muthiaganj of Prayagraj on Thursday morning.

A mud house also collapsed due to heavy rain in Semra Veerbhanpur village of Mauaima area of Prayagraj resulting in the death of one Rammurat Yadav, 49 while two persons were also injured in a similar incident at Bongi village in Ghoorpur area of the district.

Similarly, one Ramzan Ali, 18, died while four of his family members sustained serious injuries when their house collapsed in Reri village in Jethwara area of Pratapgarh. One Kalawati, 65, of Lauli village in Kohdaur area of Pratapgarh died when her house collapsed on Thursday morning while one Urmila Devi, 67, also succumbed to her injuries, which she sustained when her mud house collapsed in Gehrichak village of Kandhai in Pratapgarh.

Meanwhile, three of a family died in two incidents of wall collapse in Jaunpur. In Saraikhani village, the wall of a kutcha house of Bharat Lal Jaiswal, 38, collapsed in which Jaiswal, his wife Gulaba Devi, 34, daughter Sakshi, 10, sister-in-law Rekha Devi, 45 and niece Kajal, 12, got trapped under the debris. Locals rushed them to the hospital where Jaiswal, Gulabo Devi and Sakshi were declared brought dead. Two others of the family were under treatment.

In Ramsanehi Ghat area of Barabanki, two people were killed after a mud house collapsed. Deaths were also reported from Ayodhya, Sitapur and Kaushambi districts. The death toll due to rain related incidents could rise in the next 24 hours, said the relief commissioner.