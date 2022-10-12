14.2-cr properties of Mukhtar aide attached in Ghazipur

LUCKNOW In continuation with the crackdown on jailed criminal-turned- politician Mukhtar Ansari’s gang, four properties worth ₹14.20 crore of his aide, Ganesh Dutt Mishra, were attached under the provisions of the Gangsters Act in eastern UP’s Ghazipur district on Wednesday.

SP (Ghazipur) Botre Rohan Pramod completed the process of property attachment after making a public announcement in this regard in Rajepur Dehati locality. Mishra, an active member of the Mukhtar Ansari gang, had procured huge wealth through illegal activities over the past many years. In the past four months, his properties worth ₹63 crore were attached, said the officer.

Similarly, property worth ₹13 crore of Ansari’s another aide, Haji Mukhtar, was attached under the provisions of the Gangsters Act in Mau district on August 24, said another senior police official.

On August 19, property worth ₹12 crore of Mukhtar’s brother and Bahujan Samaj Party MP, Afzal Ansari, was attached in Macha village in Ghazipur. This property is a huge chunk of land (1, 47,465.6 sq ft) on which a two-storey building and a tin shed had been constructed.

Mukhtar Ansari was a five-time MLA from the Mau constituency before leaving the seat for his son Abbas Ansari, who won the election in the 2022 elections. He has been in jail since 2004 and is currently lodged in the Banda jail. A crackdown on him and his alleged gang members was launched in March, 2017, after the BJP came to power in the state. Since then, properties worth over ₹400 crore were attached while illegal constructions and possessions were demolished.