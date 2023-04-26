Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ashoka, a leopard at Lucknow zoo, dies at 14

Ashoka, a leopard at Lucknow zoo, dies at 14

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 26, 2023 11:39 PM IST

A 14-year-old leopard named Ashoka passed away at Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden due to poor health conditions. Veterinarians tried to nurse him back to health for thirteen days, but he had not been consuming food. An autopsy has been completed, and the zoo currently has 11 leopards.

Owing to poor health conditions for the past few weeks, Ashoka, a 14-year-old leopard at the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, passed away here on Wednesday.

Ashoka, the leopard, that died at Lucknow zoo. (File photo)

Ashoka had been on IV fluids and medicines for the past thirteen days and had not been consuming any food.

Veterinarians had been engaged in nursing him back to health at the animal clinic at the zoo itself, as were the zookeepers in charge at the clinic, but his condition had been steadily worsening lately.

A panel of veterinarians have also completed the autopsy of the leopard.

Currently, the Lucknow Zoo has 11 leopards on its premises.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
food autopsy condition panel leopard ashoka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP