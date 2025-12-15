15 nightclubs served fire safety notices ahead of festive season

LUCKNOW As many as 15 nightclubs operating in the Summit Building and on Shaheed Path in the city were served notices on Monday for violating fire safety norms as part of an inspection drive launched ahead of the festive and party season. Fire station officers across all zones have been instructed to treat the inspections with utmost seriousness, especially given the expected surge in footfall at nightlife venues during December and January. (Pic for representation)

Chief fire officer (CFO) Ankush Mittal said the action was taken during a comprehensive fire safety survey initiated in the aftermath of the recent nightclub fire tragedy in Goa. “Fifteen nightclubs have been found with serious lapses and issued notices so far. These establishments have been directed to immediately rectify the shortcomings. If not done within the stipulated time, fresh notices and stricter action will follow,” he warned.

“Inspections will continue across the city in the coming days, and no relaxation will be granted to defaulting establishments, irrespective of their location or popularity,” added the CFO.

Officials said the violations ranged from inadequate/non-functional fire extinguishers to the absence of proper fire exits and poorly maintained safety systems. In many cases, emergency evacuation routes were found blocked or poorly marked, posing serious risks during peak hours.

During the drive, officials screened 126 nightclubs, pubs and bars across Lucknow and found that over 50% were operating without basic fire safety norms, including proper exits, functional extinguishers and kitchen safety measures. Several high-footfall venues, particularly in Gomti Nagar’s Summit Building, were found lacking even designated fire exits, with wooden ceilings and flooring flagged as major hazards. Notices to defaulting establishments are being issued in phases as the inspections continue.