15.96 lakh aspirants got private sector jobs via employment fairs: Uttar Pradesh minister tells assembly

Opposition members staged a walkout in the state assembly on Friday over the issue of unemployment and details of the Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation (UPOSC). Uttar Pradesh labour and employment minister Anil Rajbhar. (FILE PHOTO)

Replying to a question by Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra, labour minister Anil Rajbhar said 15,96,095 candidates got jobs in the private sector via employment fairs between 2017 and 2026. Mishra sought a reply from the labour minister regarding why youths in the state were not being given jobs despite programmes such as skill development and employment fairs. The Opposition said the UPOSC was formed in September 2025 but there was no clarity about its working.

Earlier, Hriday Narain Singh, Sandip Singh, Rakesh Kumar Verma, Sangram Yadav and Ragini Sonkar asked similar questions.

Anil Rajbhar replied that between 2012 and 2017 (when the Samajwadi Party was in power), 1.39 lakh individuals got jobs. Since 2017, the BJP has given jobs to over 8.45 lakh people, he said.

Since April 1, 2017, the government has facilitated jobs for 15,96,095 candidates through employment fairs, he added. Opposition members rose from their seats, walked out of the House, and raised slogans against the government.

“The government claimed over 15 lakh candidates were given jobs, which means 1.60-lakh per year. Ironically, the government that claimed to give 2 crore jobs shared this figure of 15 lakh jobs. Also, the government has sent 5,978 construction workers to Israel. Why Israel that is going through an internal struggle?” said Aradhana Mishra.

“What are the details of the UPOSC’s working?” Mishra further asked.

“According to a periodic labour force survey, the unemployment rate was 2.24% in November 2025. Soon, candidates from other states will apply for jobs here. Youth will also be sent to Germany, Japan, and Croatia,” Rajbhar said in his reply.