15-year-old girl found dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, rape suspected
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:38 AM IST
A 13-year-old girl and her four-year-old cousin were found murdered in a forested area in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot late Thursday evening. Both were first strangulated and then hacked with an axe. The families of the two suspect the girl was raped.
Chitrakoot police superintendent Ankit Mittal said the reason behind the murders was unknown and several teams were working to solve the case.