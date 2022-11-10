16 rallies in 5 days power Yogi Adityanath’s Himachal poll blitz

Giving an impetus to the BJP’s bid to retain power in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has addressed 16 rallies in five days in the hill state where the assembly election is scheduled for November 12.

Even on the last day of the campaign on Thursday, Adityanath spoke at four public meetings.

A BJP leader said there was a huge demand for Yogi Adityanath among the party candidates who wanted the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to attend rallies in their constituencies.

Yogi Adityanath did not disappoint them as he mobilised BJP supporters by addressing a series of public meetings in the hill state, he said.

Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ruling BJP is banking on Yogi Adityanath’s charisma in Himachal Pradesh.

Yogi addressed public meetings in Haroli, Darang and Doon assembly constituencies on November 7 on Dev Deepawali. The next day, Adityanath spoke at rallies in Palampur, Ani and Theog constituencies, the BJP leader said.

“The large turnout in the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s rallies is an indication of his popularity among the local people. Yogi’s development model and good governance have reached people across the country. The improvement of the law and order (situation) in Uttar Pradesh and action against notorious gangsters has also added to Yogi’s popularity,” the BJP leader said.

Adityanath has addressed rallies in Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Solan, Una, Hamirpur, Shimla and Bilaspur districts. He also addressed a public meeting in Theog that was bagged by Rakesh Singha of the CPI (M) in the 2017 assembly election.

Between 1951 and 2017, the BJP had won the Theog seat only once in 1993 when its candidate Rakesh Verma secured victory.

The local people raised the slogan that those who brought Lord Ram to Ayodhya have come to Himachal Pradesh. Addressing a rally, former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar called Yogi a mass leader, “popularly known as bulldozer baba”.

Adityanath raised the issues of development, Covid-19 vaccination, the BJP government’s welfare schemes, construction of Ram temple and abrogation of Article 370 in his public meeting. He lashed out at the Congress, terming it a party that stands with the mafia and is working for a family.

