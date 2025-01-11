Menu Explore
16-year-old boy dies after getting stuck in lift

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 11, 2025 09:06 AM IST

The boy was critically injured when his leg got stuck in the gap between the inner part of the lift and the wall; he died while being taken to the hospital, say police

LUCKNOW A 16-year-old boy died after getting stuck in an under construction lift of a building in Transport Nagar area on Friday. The incident happened when the minor, Sharad Rajvanshi, working as cleaner in the building, was coming down from the third floor of a showroom around 4pm on Friday. The boy was critically injured when his leg got stuck in the gap between the inner part of the lift and the wall. He died while being taken to the hospital, said police.

According to cops, the lift stopped when it reached the second floor. When it did not move for a long time, people informed the lift man about it. (Pic for representation)
According to cops, the lift stopped when it reached the second floor. When it did not move for a long time, people informed the lift man about it. (Pic for representation)

The deceased was a resident of Sector 5, Vrindavan Colony, and his body was taken out of the lift after hours of rescue operation. It was sent for a post-mortem examination, stated Lucknow Police in a release.

According to cops, the lift stopped when it reached the second floor. When it did not move for a long time, people informed lift man Anil Prajapati about it. When Anil checked the lift, Sharad Rajvanshi was found stuck in it on the second floor. After this, the fire station and Sarojini Nagar police were informed about the incident.

He was family’s bread earner: Mother

Sharad Rajvanshi had joined one of the showrooms in the building as a cleaner and was the only bread earner of his family despite being a minor.

His mother, Naina Rajvanshi, who reached the accident site told media persons: “My husband Shailendra Rajvanshi was injured in an accident a year ago. Since then, he has not gone to work. My son Sharad had started working about a month ago.” “I was called to Lok Bandhu Hospital. When I went there, my son was dead,” she added

