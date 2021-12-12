‘18 irrigation projects completed under Yogi’

Lucknow: Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh said here on Sunday that under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government had completed and operationalized 18 irrigation projects, benefiting more than 50 lakh farmers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference, Singh said nearly 18 projects, including the Saryu Canal National Project, Arjun Sahayak Canal Project and Bansagar Project that were pending for years had been completed and made operational in the past four and a half years of the BJP government. The projects would facilitate the irrigation of an additional 20 lakh hectares of land, benefiting more than 50 lakh farmers of the state, he said.

Singh slammed Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav over his tweet in which Yadav claimed that three-fourth work of the Saryu Canal National Project was completed under the SP rule whereas the BJP government took four and half years to complete the remaining project.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi inaugurated the Saryu Canal National Project in a programme organized at Balrampur on Saturday. Addressing a public meeting, Modi blamed the previous governments for delaying the canal project and wasting public money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh said the Saryu Canal Project was envisaged in 1971-72, while the work started on it in 1978. Initially the project was launched in 1978 to expand irrigation capacity in Bahraich and Gonda districts. In 1982-83, the scope of the project was expanded with the inclusion of nine districts of east UP. It was renamed the Saryu Project.

The previous governments neglected the irrigation project, which would have solved many problems of farmers decades ago. The governments did not even bother to allocate sufficient funds for the project so that it could be completed on time.

After assuming office in 2017, the Yogi government provided sufficient funds and expedited work on the project, he said.

“ ₹5,189 crore was spent on this project from 1978 to 2017, whereas from 2017 till now ₹4,613 crore has been spent by the government. Over 14.50 lakh hectares of land can be irrigated by this project, which will benefit about 30 lakh farmers,” Singh said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}