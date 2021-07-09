1845 booked, 25 arrested for violence on block pramukh polls nomination day in UP

As many as 1,845 people were booked in 16 First Information Reports (FIR) in connection with violence related to nomination filing for 825 block pramukh posts held on Thursday, said UP police Additional Director General (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar here on Friday.

He said as many as 25 accused had been arrested in connection with these incidents while efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused. He said a total of 24 incidents of violence, firing, clashes, manhandling and verbal duels were reported from 22 districts.

The ADG said around 115 people were made named accused in the FIR while remaining 1,730 are unidentified accused. He said the FIR had been registered in the incident after receiving complaint from the victims and further action was being taken. In nine incidents, no complaint was received so far, he added.

The ADG said the polling at 476 out of 825 blocks will be held on Saturday as in remaining blocks the block pramukh had been elected unopposed. He said the directives had been issued to district police authorities to ensure stern action against troublemakers during polling process.