2 crore rural workers may get cashless healthcare

: The Yogi Adityanath government is considering extending free cashless medical treatment to a large section of its rural workforce and grassroots functionaries, including self-help group (SHG) ‘Didis’, MGNREGS workers and rojgar sevaks, with the potential beneficiary base estimated at more than 2 crore.

The move follows a meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya recently, in which officials were directed to work out a proposal for extending free cashless treatment to these categories and place it before the Cabinet. (For representation only)

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According to officials, rural development has prepared a proposal to extend the benefit to various categories associated with rural development programmes. “The proposal is likely to be placed before the state cabinet for approval very soon,” they said.

Those proposed to be brought under the ambit also include block resource persons (BRPs) engaged in social audit and women ‘mates’ associated with MGNREGS works.

The move follows a meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya recently, in which officials were directed to work out a proposal for extending free cashless treatment to these categories and place it before the Cabinet.

While a sizeable number of people among these categories may already qualify for free health coverage under existing government schemes like Ayushman Yojana on the basis of their income or other criteria, the proposed move would entitle them specifically by virtue of their association with the respective government programme or category.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed expansion of the social security network comes amid a series of decisions by the BJP government to woo different occupational groups and categories by announcing free cashless health treatment for them ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed expansion of the social security network comes amid a series of decisions by the BJP government to woo different occupational groups and categories by announcing free cashless health treatment for them ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. {{/usCountry}}

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