2 crushed to death after SUV in convoy of Brij Bhushan’s son hits bike

LUCKNOW Two motorcycle-borne youths were crushed to death in Chataipurwa village of UP’s Gonda district on Wednesday morning after a head-on collision with an SUV that was allegedly in the convoy of BJP’s Kaiserganj candidate Karan Bhushan Singh, said family members of the deceased. Police personnel near the wreckage of the SUV that allegedly hit a bike, in Gonda on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The two deceased were identified as Rehan, 17, and Shehzad, 24, residents of Nidura village of Katra Bazar, and the incident took place near Baikunth Degree College on Katra Bazar road around 9am, said SP (Gonda) Vineet Jaiswal.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The SUV (UP32HW1800) was seized, and its driver Luv Kush Srivastava arrested after an FIR was lodged against him by Rehan’s mother Chanda Begum under IPC sections 279 (for reckless driving), 304-A (for causing death due to reckless driving), 427 (for causing loss to other’s property) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicle’s Act (for dangerous driving), said the SP.

Enraged over the incident, locals along with the family members of the victims blocked the road and demanded the arrest of those involved in the accident. Senior police officials pacified the protestors and assured them of swift action in the matter.

Karan Bhushan Singh is the son of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is the Kaiserganj MP and the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. He was made Lok Sabha candidate in place of his father after the latter’s name cropped into controversy of sexual harassment with women wrestlers.

As per the information available on the vehicle registration mobile application, the SUV was registered from Lucknow in the name of Nandini Educational Institute. A local cop informed that the institute’s chairman is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and the director is his elder son Prateek Bhushan Singh, who is sitting BJP MLA from Gonda.

Attempts to reach out to Karan Bhushan Singh proved futile as his phone was unreachable. He didn’t even respond to text messages over the matter.

When Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was contacted on phone, his aide took the call and stated that Singh was not available.

The SP, however, feigned ignorance about the vehicle owner, saying that the police were trying to trace the owner through its registration number and did not confirm that the SUV was part of Karan Bhushan Singh’s convoy or not.

Rehan’s uncle Farman Khan said the incident took place around 5km from his village Nidhura when Rehan, along with Shehzad, was going to Katra Bazar.

Though police officials were silent on the possible presence of Karan Bhushan Singh, the victim’s uncle said that eyewitnesses informed that the SUV was part of his convoy. According to Khan, locals informed that the convoy included 4-5 vehicles and the politician, along with his supporters, left the spot after the accident while the two youths were taken to the government hospital. He alleged that no one stopped to rescue the two youths.

The SUV had rammed into an electric pole after colliding with the motorcycle. Its airbags had opened, and the passengers were shifted to another vehicle after the accident while the convoy moved towards Huzurpur, said locals.