20% deaths among COPD patients due to air pollution: Experts

LUCKNOW: Over 20% of deaths among adult patients of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are related to air pollution, said Dr Ved Prakash, HoD of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at KGMU and the organising secretary of UPTBCCON-2022.

The departments of pulmonary medicine at Era’s Lucknow Medical College and KGMU are jointly organising the 16th annual conference of tuberculosis and chest diseases, UPTBCCON-2022, which began on Friday.

“Almost everyone suffers from respiratory issues due to air pollution. Most of us can bear the adverse effect (of pollutants) due to high immunity and only a few need hospital care. But this number rises during seasonal changes, particularly in the winters when pollution levels are high,” Dr Prakash added.

Dr Sundip Salvi from Pune said every second person in the country suffers from some airway obstruction due to air pollution resulting in poor lung health, COPD and asthma.

Other speakers on the second day of the three-day conference included Dr Rajiv Garg, Dr Anand Srivastava and Dr Rajendra Prasad.

