200 more MBBS seats available in U.P’s medical colleges via NEET counselling

LUCKNOW As many as 200 more MBBS seats will be up for grabs in UP’s medical colleges through the second round of counselling for NEET-2023, the gateway for MBBS and BDS seats. Candidates will lock their choice of seats (online choice filling) between August 21 and 25.

The state has 35 government and 30 private medical/dental colleges. (Pic for representation)

The increased seats are in private colleges of Hapur and Amroha. But one private college running MBBS course has been debarred by the National Medical Commission from taking admissions this year. The college in Lucknow was having an intake of 150 students annually. The first round of counselling has been completed, and candidates who got a seat, are taking admission to designated colleges.

The state has 35 government and 30 private medical/dental colleges. Government colleges have 3,828 MBBS seats and private colleges have 4,800 seats. There are 70 BDS seats in the government sector and 2,200 in private colleges.

There will be four rounds of counselling this year. After the third/mop-up round, there will be a stray vacancy round to fill seats left vacant. After the counselling for MBBS/BDS seats, counselling for Ayush colleges in UP will begin.

Students willing to join ayurveda, unani, homeopathy, siddha, yoga, and naturopathy courses in the state will participate in counselling by Ayush department.

