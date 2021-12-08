2022 UP polls: Priyanka to launch Congress manifesto for women today

Congress general secretary and party’s Uttar Pradesh (UP) incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will launch her party’s manifesto for women for the 2022 UP assembly polls in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Priyanka had arrived in Lucknow on Monday for holding meetings with various election-related committees of the party.

“Priyanka ji will launch the women manifesto for the UP polls at noon on Wednesday,” said Congress spokesperson, Anshu Awasthi.

In the last two months, Priyanka had announced several women-centric promises including 40% tickets to women candidates for contesting 2022 UP Assembly polls, smartphones to Class 12 pass girls and electric scooters to graduating women, and skill development schools for women.

“All these and more promises for women will be announced and documented in the manifesto too,” said a young party leader.

On Monday, Priyanka held a meeting of the party’s manifesto committee wherein she had said that her party’s poll manifesto for the upcoming UP elections will be a roadmap for all-inclusive and all-round growth of the state. She had also said that the manifesto will pay special attention to all sections of the society, youths, women, farmers, traders and various deprived sections of the society.

She also held meetings of the coordination committee, election and campaign committee.

On Tuesday, she chaired a meeting of planning and strategy committee and discussed strategy for the polls including how to take the party’s poll campaign to each and every house in the state.

UP is scheduled to go for elections in 2022.

Previously, in the 2017 UP elections, the BJP bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. Congress had contested the 2017 polls in alliance with the SP.