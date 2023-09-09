2024-25 session admission process starts at two VidyaGyan residential schools in U.P.

Written entrance examination for 2024-25 session for admission to class 6 in two VidyaGyan residential schools in Bulandshahr and Sitapur districts will be held on December 3, 2023. Eligible students will be able to apply for the entrance examination till October 30. VidyaGyan is a free government-supported residential school for meritorious, economically underprivileged, rural students of Uttar Pradesh.

Eligible students will be able to apply for the entrance examination till October 30. (For Representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Joint director, education (basic) Ganesh Kumar has written a letter in this regard to all divisional assistant education directors and district basic education officers, instructing them to ensure enrolment of maximum students.

The letter states that VidyaGyan residential schools established by the Shiv Nadar Foundation in Bulandshahr and Sitapur districts for economically disadvantaged students from rural areas, has been providing these students free, high-quality residential education from classes 6 to 12 for more than a decade.

It is apart from accommodations, meals, uniforms, academic and computer education, sports for physical development, and leadership development, the letter further says. The Foundation has provided such education to over 2000 students globally so far.

As per the eligibility criteria for admission to class 6 in the academic year 2024-25, the student must be studying in class 5 in a council or government-aided school or in a recognised private primary school located in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, should be a permanent resident of rural areas in Uttar Pradesh and the annual family income should be less than ₹2 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additionally, the minimum age for boys should be 10 years and the maximum age should be 11 years as on March 31, 2024. Similarly, the minimum age should for girls be 10 years and the maximum age should be 12 years as on the mentioned date.

Eligible students can obtain the application forms from the district basic education officer, block education officer, council or government primary schools in rural areas, recognised private primary schools and the VidyaGyan website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON