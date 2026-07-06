20-day CCTV chase helps Lucknow GRP rescue abducted infant

Twenty days after a five-month-old girl was abducted from the crowded platforms of Charbagh railway station, the infant was reunited with her family on Sunday after the Government Railway Police (GRP) rescued her unharmed and arrested a 38-year-old woman suspected of planning to sell the child through a trafficking network.

The parents of the five-month-old infant reunited with their daughter after her rescue. (Sourced)

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The accused, identified as Chanda Devi, was arrested on Sunday with the infant in her possession. While she allegedly claimed during interrogation that she kidnapped the baby because she was unable to bear a child, investigators said the evidence collected so far points towards a larger child trafficking racket.

Railway superintendent of police (SP) Rohit Mishra said the accused allegedly targeted infants at crowded public places, including railway stations and bus terminals, before taking them to other cities. “Our investigation indicates that she intended to take children to cities like Mumbai and Delhi and sell them. We are verifying whether she is linked to any organised child trafficking network,” Mishra said, adding that no accomplice has been identified so far.

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{{^usCountry}} The case was cracked after investigators analysed nearly 400 CCTV footage clips. Surveillance cameras at Charbagh railway station first captured the woman moving around the platform and later helped trace her route after she left with the infant. “The first clue was CCTV footage, and the final breakthrough also came through CCTV,” Mishra said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case was cracked after investigators analysed nearly 400 CCTV footage clips. Surveillance cameras at Charbagh railway station first captured the woman moving around the platform and later helped trace her route after she left with the infant. “The first clue was CCTV footage, and the final breakthrough also came through CCTV,” Mishra said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to police, the baby’s parents, natives of Uttar Pradesh working in Karnataka, had arrived at Charbagh railway station on June 15 while travelling with their daughter. As they waited on Platforms 8 and 9, the accused allegedly befriended the family and spent time talking to them. Around 1 am, after the family fell asleep following dinner, she allegedly picked up the infant and fled.

Investigators said the woman boarded a bus after leaving the station and took the child to her residence, where the infant remained until she was rescued during the operation on Sunday.

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During questioning, the accused allegedly said she wanted to raise the baby as her own because she had been unable to conceive after marriage. Police, however, said her statement does not match the evidence gathered during the investigation, with the trafficking angle remaining the primary focus.

Police said the accused had been married twice and was living in a live-in relationship with another man. Her husband, a labourer in Farrukhabad, was unaware of the alleged offence, investigators said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at GRP Charbagh following the abduction. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.