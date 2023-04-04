Women in NER felicitated for distinguished service in Lucknow

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 04, 2023 11:51 PM IST

Twenty-one women employees of North Eastern Railways in Lucknow division were felicitated for completing 20 years of service. Certificates and awards were given at the event.

Twenty-one women employees working in different departments of the Lucknow division of North Eastern Railways (NER) were felicitated on completing 20 years of service, on Tuesday.

Women staff members being felicitated in Lucknow on Tuesday (HT Photo)

The programme was organised under the aegis of NER Women’s Welfare Organisation, Lucknow Division, at Dilkusha Heritage Officer’s Club, Bandariabagh, Lucknow, where certificates and awards were also given.

The award recipients included women employees like accounts assistant, chief office superintendent, chief reservation supervisor, medical attendant, under clerk, chief nursing superintendent among others which were given by Ruby Rai, president of NER Lucknow Circle Women’s Welfare Organization.

On this occasion, vice-president of Women’s Welfare Organization, Neetu Somvanshi, among others were also present.

