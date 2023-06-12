U.P.: Youth held for making, using fake currency in Lucknow

Gomti Nagar extension police here have arrested a 22-year-old youth for allegedly printing counterfeit notes of ₹200 denomination and cheating shopkeepers by buying goods using the fake currency.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Four such fake currency notes were seized from him, police said. The youth identified as Aashish Kumar, a labourer, hailing from Sitapur district was arrested on Sunday night from Jurakhan Purwa water tank, the police said.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 489A (counterfeiting), 489B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency notes), and 489C (possession of counterfeit currency) of the Indian Penal Code at Gomti Nagar extension police station, they added.

“Aashish used A4 size papers and took colour printouts and used scissors to give them the shape of ₹200 notes. The man also used adhesive to paste two sides of the paper and further use a press machine to make it look like an actual note,” said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP Central.

“The youth, a labourer working in Lucknow, would buy goods using the fake currency during night to avoid being caught. He would especially target females, the elderly and children,” the DCP added.