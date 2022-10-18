240 schools enrolled in climate change programme

As many as 240 schools in 20 districts of the state are part of a climate change campaign run by ActionAid and UNICEF. The programme is aimed at sensitising students about the dangers of climate change and ways it can be mitigated, so that the youth can spread awareness regarding the same in the community.

The project was launched on October 12 and will culminate in a programme to be organised at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow on November 18, officials said. The campaign is being carried out in the form of art competitions, tree plantation drives and street plays.

“There are various events, competitions and programmes being organised as part of this campaign, all to do with climate change and how it affects children,” said Khalid Chaudhry, associate director, ActionAid-U.P.

Under the project, four subheads have been established - education, nutrition, health and disaster risk reduction (DRR). One of these themes is assigned to every school for their individual awareness programme activities. “They are being asked to assess how these factors affect their education, health, etc.,” said Kranti Kumar Nigam, project manager, ActionAid.

On November 18, students from each selected district will present their charter of demands to state government officials who will attend to the event. Sandeep Singh, minister of state for basic education, is also expected at the event.