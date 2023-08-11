243 selected candidates set to get appointed as GIC principals in U.P.

As many as 243 candidates selected to the post of principal in Government Inter Colleges of Uttar Pradesh through Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2021 or PCS-2021 are finally set to get posting 10 months after their selection.

Government Inter College, Prayagraj. (For Representation)

Special secretary (secondary education) Rupesh Kumar, in a missive dated August 9 sent to the director, secondary education, gave instructions for conducting open counselling of the selected candidates from August 16 to 23 at the secondary education director’s Lucknow camp office, said senior state secondary education department officials aware of the move.

The selected candidates are to be directly called in a group of 50 each according to their ranks. They would be given a choice of opting for one district each from their respective home division or its surrounding districts but barring their home districts as well as a district from among aspirational districts along with districts of Bundelkhand region.

They would then be allotted the colleges as per set norms, the official added citing the missive, a copy of which is with HT. Copies of the missive marked ‘Top Priority/Immediate’ have also been sent to additional director (secondary education), Prayagraj and deputy director (education), Prayagraj.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission declared the final results of PCS-2021 on October 19, 2022. Out of 292 posts of principal on offer, candidates for 243 were selected even as 49 posts remained vacant for unavailability of suitable candidates.

After that medical examination, police and character verification of all the selected candidates were done. Distressed by the delay in posting, the candidates had met the additional chief secretary (secondary education) on July 24 and requested for early appointments.

Uttar Pradesh has around over 700 Government Intermediate Colleges (GICs) and Government Girls Intermediate Colleges (GGICs). Recruitment of assistant teachers and lecturers as well as principals for these institutions are done by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

The candidates selected to the posts of lecturers in district institutes of education and training (DIETs) through PCS-2022 were handed over their appointment letters by CM Yogi Adityanath on July 20, 2023 and the fact that the cadre of lecturer DIET and principal of GICs are equivalent, the candidates selected for the latter posts were anxious to get appointment.

