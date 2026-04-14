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2.5K Ayushman Arogya camps identify over 2L potential TB patients

A 100-day special TB detection campaign, launched on the occasion of World TB Day (March 24), has further accelerated efforts

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 08:19 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Ayushman Arogya Camps have emerged as a key pillar in strengthening the state’s fight against tuberculosis (TB), with officials confirming that more than two lakh potential TB patients have been identified through 2,695 camps organised so far, stated a press release from the health department on Tuesday.

Special emphasis is being placed on improving access for women, aiming to address long-standing social and structural barriers that hinder timely diagnosis and care. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Health authorities said the ongoing push aligns with the broader goal of achieving a TB-free India, with early detection and timely treatment at the centre of the campaign. The camps are being strategically organised in vulnerable and high-burden areas to maximise outreach and impact.

According to the state TB officer Dr Rishi Kumar Saxena, the “TB-Free Panchayat” initiative has gained significant momentum across the state. The number of TB-free panchayats increased from 7,191 in 2024 to 7,577 in 2025, reflecting sustained grassroots engagement.

A 100-day special TB detection campaign, launched on the occasion of World TB Day (March 24), has further accelerated efforts. Under this campaign, screening, chest X-rays, and diagnostic services are being provided through camps, particularly in high-risk zones.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 2.5K Ayushman Arogya camps identify over 2L potential TB patients
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 2.5K Ayushman Arogya camps identify over 2L potential TB patients
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