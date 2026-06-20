25-yr-old Deoria dancer shot dead during stage show in Bihar after dispute over song request

A 25-year-old male dancer from Deoria district was allegedly shot dead during a stage performance in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Thursday night following a dispute over a song request, police said on Friday.

According to the police, Sonu, along with four other dancers, had travelled from Deoria to participate in a programme. (HT Photo/ Satish Bate)

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One person has been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway.

The deceased was identified as Sonu Gaund, son of Umesh Gaund and a resident of Mahua Patan village under Tarkulwa police station in Deoria district.

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According to the police, Sonu, along with four other dancers, had travelled from Deoria to participate in a programme at Jamuna Patya village under the Katya police station limits on Thursday evening.

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{{^usCountry}} SHO Tarkulwa Upendra Singh said that during the programme, some attendees allegedly insisted that a particular song be played and repeatedly pressured the dancer to perform on it. When the request was not fulfilled, an argument reportedly broke out between the accused and members of the troupe. During the altercation, one of the accused allegedly opened fire, targeting Sonu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SHO Tarkulwa Upendra Singh said that during the programme, some attendees allegedly insisted that a particular song be played and repeatedly pressured the dancer to perform on it. When the request was not fulfilled, an argument reportedly broke out between the accused and members of the troupe. During the altercation, one of the accused allegedly opened fire, targeting Sonu. {{/usCountry}}

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Police officials said a case has been registered at Katya police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and raids are underway to arrest the accused.