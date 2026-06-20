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25-yr-old Deoria dancer shot dead during stage show in Bihar after dispute over song request

One person has been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 08:28 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 25-year-old male dancer from Deoria district was allegedly shot dead during a stage performance in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Thursday night following a dispute over a song request, police said on Friday.

According to the police, Sonu, along with four other dancers, had travelled from Deoria to participate in a programme. (HT Photo/ Satish Bate)
According to the police, Sonu, along with four other dancers, had travelled from Deoria to participate in a programme. (HT Photo/ Satish Bate)

One person has been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway.

The deceased was identified as Sonu Gaund, son of Umesh Gaund and a resident of Mahua Patan village under Tarkulwa police station in Deoria district.

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According to the police, Sonu, along with four other dancers, had travelled from Deoria to participate in a programme at Jamuna Patya village under the Katya police station limits on Thursday evening.

Police officials said a case has been registered at Katya police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and raids are underway to arrest the accused.

 
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