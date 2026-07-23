28-year-old man hacks mother to death in Bahraich; arrested

A 28-year-old man allegedly hacked his mother to death with an axe at their home in Phulera village under the Visheshwarganj police station limits of Bahraich district on Thursday morning, police said.

The 55-year-old woman died on the spot before anyone could come to her rescue. (For representation)

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The attack may have been preceded by an argument between the mother and son, although the exact motive is still under investigation, police said, adding that the accused was arrested within hours after the victim’s husband lodged a written complaint.

The deceased was identified as Kanya Devi, 55, wife of Bhagwan Deen Verma, a resident of Phulera village. According to police, the incident occurred around 7.30 am.

According to villagers and the preliminary police investigation, Kanya Devi had just prepared tea and stepped into the courtyard when her youngest son, Chhailu Verma, 28, allegedly picked up an axe kept outside the house and attacked her. She died on the spot before anyone could come to her rescue.

The incident left family members and neighbours stunned, with cries from the house drawing villagers to the scene.

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{{^usCountry}} Payagpur circle officer (CO) Harshita Tiwari said that Visheshwarganj police received information over the telephone at around 7:30 am. Station house officer (SHO) Viseshwarganj Sandeep Dwivedi, along with his police team, forensic experts (FSL), and senior officers, rushed to the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Payagpur circle officer (CO) Harshita Tiwari said that Visheshwarganj police received information over the telephone at around 7:30 am. Station house officer (SHO) Viseshwarganj Sandeep Dwivedi, along with his police team, forensic experts (FSL), and senior officers, rushed to the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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“During the inspection and questioning of family members and local residents, it emerged that the woman was hacked to death by her son. Based on a written complaint submitted by the deceased’s husband, a case was registered. The accused was arrested and the murder weapon recovered, while the body was sent to the district hospital for the post-mortem examination,” the CO said.

SHO Sandeep Dwivedi told HT that the deceased had three sons. Two of them are married, while the accused is unmarried.

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According to information gathered from villagers, the accused was known to idle around the village and was allegedly addicted to intoxicating tablets, police said.

“It appears that the accused had a dispute with his mother over some issue and, in a fit of rage, took the extreme step. However, the exact reason behind the murder is still under investigation,” the SHO said.