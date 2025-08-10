Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
3 brothers die due to suffocation inside well in UP’s Bijnor

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 08:10 pm IST

The incident occurred when the trio was trying to fix a pump belt around 20 feet deep inside a well in Sarkathal village

Three brothers died due to suffocation while attempting to fix a pump belt around 20 feet deep inside a well in Sarkathal village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district on Sunday, police said. The victims were identified as Chhatrapal (25), his cousin Himanshu (22), and his younger brother Kashish (20), said Shivala Kalan police station SHO Rajeev Kumar Sharma.

The brothers were rushed to a community health centre where doctors declared them dead. (For Representation)
Chhatrapal went into the well first and lost consciousness allegedly due to the toxic gas inside. Himanshu and Kashish went in one after another to rescue him, and fell unconscious as well, the SHO said.

Hearing shouts for help from a villager, locals gathered at the spot. Another villager named Chetan Kumar, after wrapping a wet cloth around his face, descended into the well using a rope, tied the brothers together, and pulled them out.

The brothers were rushed to a community health centre in Noorpur, where doctors declared them dead. The police said the family of the deceased chose not to pursue any legal action in the matter.

