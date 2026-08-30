3 more bodies recovered from Narayani in Kushinagar, toll reaches 17

Three more bodies were recovered from the Narayani River in Kushinagar on Sunday, taking the combined toll in Kushinagar and neighbouring Maharajganj to 17. Flash floods triggered by increased water flow from Nepal have affected several areas along the India-Nepal border.

Irrigation department engineers carry out flood-fighting work along the Mohana river in the Tikunia border area of Nighasan tehsil. (HT Photo)

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Kushinagar additional district magistrate (FR) Vaibhav Mishra said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel recovered three bodies near Thokar Numbers 3 and 4 in Khadda tehsil. A fourth body was swept away by the strong current before it could be retrieved. The identities of those recovered were not immediately known.

Kushinagar district disaster response force official Ravi Rai said 11 bodies had now been recovered from the Narayani in the district, while six were recovered in Maharajganj near the India-Nepal border on August 27.

The latest recoveries came after three bodies were recovered in Kushinagar on August 27, three on August 28 and another set on August 29.

Meanwhile, the release of around 40,000 cusecs of water from the Valmikinagar Barrage has raised concerns over a possible flood threat. Authorities have intensified monitoring and patrolling in villages along the riverbank.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the Gandak’s water level has been rising unevenly, prompting the administration to keep SDRF, NDRF and other emergency teams on standby. Residents in riverbank and low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert and avoid going near the river. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the Gandak’s water level has been rising unevenly, prompting the administration to keep SDRF, NDRF and other emergency teams on standby. Residents in riverbank and low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert and avoid going near the river. {{/usCountry}}

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The Narayani, known as the Gandak in Bihar, has been receiving increased flows following flooding in Nepal. Authorities have asked residents to follow official advisories and avoid rumours.

Nepal: Kathmandu-Sonauli road caves-in, Gandak flow rises

The connecting road from Sonauli to Kathmandu caved-in near Krishna Bhar in Nepal’s Dadhinya district, around 35 km from the Sonauli border in Maharajganj, disrupting traffic between Nepal and India.

Dadhinya chief district officer (CDO) Luxmi Pandey confirmed the road collapse on Sunday. Officials said the disruption could affect the movement of vehicles and goods through the Sonauli border, a key India-Nepal transit point.

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Meanwhile, the Gandak river flow at Valmikinagar Barrage rose sharply to 1,44,800 cusecs by noon Sunday from 99,800 cusecs on Saturday. The downstream water level stood at 107.16 metres against the danger mark of 109.670 metres.

Irrigation department executive engineer Rajiv Kapil said the situation was under control and teams were maintaining 24-hour surveillance.

Kheri villages inundated as Nepal rivers swell

Meanwhile, rising water levels in Nepal-originated Mohana and Karnali rivers have inundated Naya Pind and Chaugurji villages in Tikunia area of Nighasan tehsil, while posing concerns over the right afflux bund at Jasnagar.

The irrigation department has been working to check erosion along the bund by installing gabions, geobags and spurs. Chief engineer Prabhakar Prasad inspected the site and said the situation was under control, with no imminent threat to the bund or other infrastructure.

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“After the physical inspection of the site, it is safe to say that there is no imminent threat to any infrastructure including the afflux bund,” Prasad told Hindustan Times.

He said a minor disturbance was noticed near the 12.6-km mark of the 13.5-km-long bund, but prompt action contained the problem. Executive engineer Karanpal Singh Gangwar said 400 metres of pitching had been completed at Jasnagar to prevent erosion.

The Mohana becomes more forceful after the Karnali and Kaudiyala rivers join it near Kaudiyala Ghat. Officials said the rivers remain unpredictable during monsoon as their water levels are not continuously monitored.