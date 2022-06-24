30%kids in 12-15 yrs group yet to take first Covid vaccine dose

LUCKNOW: Nearly 30% of the children between 12 and 15 years of age in Lucknow are yet to take the first dose of Covid vaccine, according to the data from the health department updated till June 23.

There are 194424 children in the age group of 12 to 15 years of whom 136531 have got their first dose and 68392 their second dose as well, while 65% are yet to get their second dose, revealed the data.

Children in this age group are being given Corbevax vaccine and the facility for vaccination for children started in March second week. Experts said that vaccination was significant for two reasons.

“First, Covid vaccination is a proven safety shield against infection. Secondly, even if one gets infected the impact remains low,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general. Association of International Doctors.

Children between 15 and 18 years of age are also slow in completing vaccination. A total of 321912 children are in this age group and of them, 306678 or 95% have got first dose and 221276 or 69% their second dose.

To push vaccination in Lucknow, the health department had launched a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate those who had not taken the jab. “The ghar-ghar-dastak campaign for vaccination was launched on June 6. We are getting a positive response. After closure of schools for summer holidays, the campaign has helped vaccinate many children,” said Dr MK Singh, in charge vaccination in Lucknow. In the remaining categories, most beneficiaries have got both doses.