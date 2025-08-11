36 UP districts declared flood-hit, over 6 lakh people affected

Thirty-six districts of Uttar Pradesh were declared flood-affected on Sunday, with major rivers including the Ganga, Ghaghara, Sharda, and Ramganga flowing above the danger mark in several areas. The government has deployed 2,610 boats and motorboats for relief and rescue operations. (File Photo)

According to data from the UP relief commissioner’s office, 1,877 villages have been inundated and 61,852 hectares of agricultural land affected, impacting 6,42,913 people.

According to the UP irrigation and water resources department data, the Ganga is flowing above the danger level in Hapur, Budaun, Farrukhabad and Ballia, and near the danger mark in Bulandshahr.

The Sharda is flowing near the danger mark in Lakhimpur Kheri while the Ghaghara is flowing above the danger level in Barabanki, Ayodhya and Ballia. The Ramganga is flowing above the danger level in Moradabad and near the danger mark in Shahjahanpur.

“Due to floods, 573 houses have been damaged in various districts and compensation has been given to 465 house owners. The government has established 1,222 flood shelters and 65,437 flood victims have been shifted there,” relief commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami said in a press statement on Sunday.

The government has deployed 2,610 boats and motorboats for relief and rescue operations. Relief materials and chlorine tablets have been distributed among the flood victims, he said.

The 36 flood-hit districts include Bahraich, Barabanki, Ballia, Basti, Bijnor, Budaun, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Farrukhabad, Ghazipur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Kasganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Meerut, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Shahjahanpur, Shravasti, Varanasi, Agra, Auraiya, Banda, Etawah, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Bhadohi, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Ayodhya, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar and Unnao.