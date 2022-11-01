36-hr fast, Arghya to the Sun mark end of Chhath

The four-day long Chhath festival came to an end on Monday with Arghya to the rising sun. fasting women offered Arghya at the Ghats along with the first ray of sunlight and completed their 36-hour fast.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Women worshiped in the morning with rituals and sought blessings of happiness, prosperity and a happy family from Chhath Maiyya. Later, everyone partook of the prasad, and women sang traditional folk songs like ‘Uga Ho Suraj Dev’, ‘Bhail Argh Ki Bera...’, among others.

After taking bath on the fourth day of Chhath, devotees thronged the Ghats built on the banks of the Gomti early in the morning to offer Arghya to the rising sun.

Urban development minister Arvind Kumar Sharma reached Jhulelal park Ghat located at Laxman Mela Ground with his wife early in the morning. Standing in the waist-high Gomti waters, the couple offered Arghya to the Sun. The women at the Ghats applied vermilion to each other.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AK Sharma said that Chhath Puja is a popular festival of religious and cultural faith. This is the only festival in which the Sun God is worshipped, and Arghya is offered to him. Worship of the Sun has special significance in Hinduism. It indicates understanding of nature.

People worshiped at several places including Jhulelal Ghat, Kudia Ghat, Sanjhiya Ghat, Chinhat, Sarojininagar Sainik School, apartments and other places on Monday. The enthusiasm among devotees was palpable. Prasad of Halwa, pua and fruits was distributed.

A special cleanliness drive was carried out on the Chhath Ghats on Monday morning after the worship of the fasting women. The worship material was picked up and kept safe at one place. Officials of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and volunteers of Bhojpuri Society, voluntary organisations, cleaned the venue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}