Sudan conflict: 391 from UP brought home under Op Kaveri

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 01, 2023 12:20 AM IST

391 people from Uttar Pradesh have been safely evacuated from Sudan through Operation Kaveri. Buses were arranged by the CM to send them back to their home districts.

At least 391 from Uttar Pradesh have been evacuated and brought home safely from the conflict-hit Sudan, according to a government communique.

A group of men from Uttar Pradesh who were rescued from Sudan (Sourced)

After violence broke out in the African nation, the Indian government launched Operation Kaveri as part of which 2,700 Indians have been brought back home so far.

On the directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, buses were arranged to send the Sudan-returnees back to their home districts.

As per information, 67 of those rescued are from Lucknow, 61 from Deoria, 46 from Gorakhpur, 38 from Kushinagar, 33 from Kushinagar, 29 from Azamgarh, 15 from Ghazipur, 11 from Kanpur, nine from Basti and eight from Varanasi.

The CM was personally monitoring the situation, the note read.

Topics
chief minister violence lucknow varanasi uttar pradesh sudan yogi adityanath gorakhpur kanpur kushinagar ghazipur azamgarh deoria basti
