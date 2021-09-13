4 bodies found in 2 days in UP’s Bahraich; yet to be identified

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district have said four bodies, including those of two children, with their throats slit have been in the last two days, according to reports. The bodies found within a 9km radius of the Fakharpur area along the Lucknow-Bahraich highway are yet to be identified, according to Live Hindustan on Monday.

On Sunday evening, the body of a six-year-old girl and a 35-year-old woman was found in a farmer’s field of paddy, about 100 meters away from the highway on the border of Malukpur and Madhaupur villages under the Fakharpur police station. Superintendent of police (SP) Sujata Singh inspected Malukpur and Madhopur villages on Sunday, Live Hindustan, which is HT’s sister publication, reported. Singh said they can comment only after getting evidence.

On Saturday, the bodies of a 10-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy with hilt marks on their necks were found. "Bodies of the two children were found in a sugarcane field on Saturday morning in Basantapur village under Fakharpur police station. One child is a boy, while the other is a girl. Both were attacked with sharp-edged weapons. The age of the deceased girl is around 10 years, while that of the boy is eight,” additional superintendent of police Kunwar Gyanjay Singh said, according to news agency PTI.

According to Live Hindustan, residents have expressed apprehension that these four bodies belong to the members of the same family.

